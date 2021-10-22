After starting off to a nice 3-0 lead to start the first set, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs quickly fell behind. When JWP head coach Jessica Keenan called a timeout, the Bulldogs were trailing 9-4.
After that timeout, JWP hit its stride and played as a strong, cohesive unit en route to a 3-0 sweep over the United South Central Rebels Oct. 19. No matter where it was at in the match, the Bulldogs never seemed to be rattled, whether they were making a big run or when USC tried making things close, JWP kept its composure.
Going into that timeout down 9-4, the Bulldogs eventually brought things back to an even tie at 12-12 before they would go on a long run to take the first set 25-14. The momentum of winning the first set carried over into the second set where the Rebels tested them even more.
“I think our energy was up,” said senior setter and middle/right side hitter Claire Adams. “In the beginning it was a little rough, but once we got going, we kept it up and everybody did a good job communicating and everybody was putting the ball away.”
Even with a back-and-forth start to the second set, JWP was still able to pull away, forcing USC to take another timeout. Even down as much as 14-8, the Rebels managed to go on a late run to pull the match within three points at 21-18.
Despite the run, JWP didn’t cave in and closed out the second set strong with a 25-19 win and lined up a potential sweep going into the third set up 2-0.
Backed against the wall, USC kept it close in the beginning. It went up 2-0, which quickly turned into 5-2 in JWP’s favor. Eventually the teams were tied back up at 9-9. There, the Bulldogs capitalized on something that worked in their favor all night: serving.
One of the main issues the USC faced from start to finish was not being able to control some of the Bulldogs serves. It seemed to be a common occurrence where the Rebels initial bump on the ball would get redirected behind them and hit the wall or sail wide of the court.
Over the course of the game, JWP tallied 10 total aces with three coming from Jessa Westphal and Lexie Dahlberg each, along with two from Adams and one from Mara Richardson and Sydney Gahlon.
“[The Bulldogs] have always been a really aggressive serving team and they’re really solid with their spots and doing whatever it is to take care of what they need to do,” said JWP head coach Jessica Keenan. “It’s one thing that we work on a lot and we’re really proud of.”
There were two consecutive points where the Rebels failed to control the ball after JWP served it, giving away two easy points to the leading Bulldogs. The teams battled to the point where JWP led 15-11. USC Brought things back a little bit with a 17-15 score, but from there on out, the Bulldogs took over.
Point JWP, point USC, four points JWP, one point USC, three points JWP. As a failed Trojan bump hit the net, the Bulldogs claimed the third set 25-17 and sealed the 3-0 sweep over USC.
Outside of remaining calm when the game got close, JWP was also locked in when it came to keeping plays alive. Whether it was laying out on the ground to keep the ball up, tracking down a deep ball or being ready to play off a Rebel block, the Bulldogs showed an ability to keep their composure and efficiently transition tough hits into perfect set up for their hitters.
“I think everybody just does a good job of staying on their toes and keeping their eye on the ball,” Adams said. “Everybody’s always in their place of where they need to be when they’re covering. It was a good night.”
Adams led the team in digs with 11 total, followed by nine from Gahlon and Andra Armstrong, seven from Richardson, six from Dahlberg and four from Westphal.
Offensively, Westphal led the way with a team-high nine kills. Adams was close behind with seven kills, along with six from Gahlon, five from Richardson, three from Alexa Cords and one from Ellie Meihak. Adams and Meihak both tallied a block on the defensive side.