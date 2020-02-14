After peppering Austin for nine goals Tuesday, finding offense against New Ulm Thursday proved a lot tougher for Waseca in a 4-0 loss in New Ulm.
The Eagles (18-6-1, 15-1 Big South) broke the game open in the third period with three goals after taking a 1-0 lead in the second period. New Ulm held a 36-19 shots on goal advantage of the Bluejays (16-8, 8-7 Big South).
Glavine Schugel scored twice for the Eagles, first in the second period on the power play at the 11 minute, 57 second mark and later in the third period at the 6:50 mark to make it a 2-0 game.
Teagan Kamm scored at 15:42 of the third period for a 3-0 lead and AJ Arneson scored with 25 seconds left for the 4-0 final.
Ben Diedrich made 32 saves for Waseca in the loss.
The Bluejays face Marshall Saturday at 3 p.m. in Marshall for the regular season finale.