Isaac Feldkamp, Matthew Feldkamp and Collin Dufault paced the Waseca boys cross-country team last Thursday in Jackson against Jackson County Central and Blue Earth Area.
The trio placed first, second and third as the Bluejays captured the team win as well with 23 points. Isaac Feldkamp won the race, which was run as a 4-kilometer meet, with a time of 14 minutes, 44 seconds. Matthew Feldkamp came in at 14:52 for second place and Dufault finished in 15:06.
Waseca had a pack of three runners after that beginning with Joseph Feldkamp, who took eighth overall with a time of 16:14. Addison Samson took ninth to round out the top five team runners with a time of 16:31. Brody Wirtz came in 30 seconds after Samson.
The Bluejays girls teams captured the first five spots in the meet to win with 15 points. The Buccaneers took second with 40 points and JCC fielded an incomplete team.
Ella Dufault won the meet with a time of 15:47. Callie Dufault finished second in 17:13 and Evelyn O’Brien took third in 18:26. Alayna Akers finished fourth with a time of 19:30 and Cora McCabe finished in 19:59 for fifth place. Brittany Draeger came in just behind McCabe with a time of 20:18.
Waseca holds a home meet behind the high school Thursday at 4:30 p.m.