Waseca got off to a running start Monday as it opened the 2AA south subsection tournament against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Waseca High School.
The top-seeded Bluejays, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, raced to a 66-24 victory over the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (7-18) to move on to the next round of the playoffs.
Rachel Breck led Waseca (21-6) with 18 points and five rebounds. Brittney Draeger finished with 14 while Kloe Wadd and Hannah Potter each reached double figures in scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
“We haven’t taken care of the ball real well the last couple of games,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “That was a point of emphasis today and I thought we did a really nice job with that while still being aggressive offensively. That’s a fine line with kids that don’t have a lot of experience are still learning.”
The Bluejays created pressure defensively and took advantage of early JWP turnovers to build a 47-13 halftime lead.
Amanda Sack led the Bulldogs with nine points while Dani Gerdts and Zoe Zimbrich scored three points each.
JWP had better ball movement in the second half to find good looks at the basket but struggled to covert on those looks.
“At times we do that,” Bulldogs head coach Eric Thomson said. “The issue is just trying to make those shots.”
JWP graduates four seniors from the squad: Kaitlyn Schultz, Mandy Gruis, Madisyn Loken and Sack.
“They were in the gym all summer,” Thomson said. “They committed, bought in. Just a rock star group.”
Waseca will face fourth-seeded Fairmont (15-10) Friday at 6 p.m. at Mankato East High School. The Cardinals defeated fifth-seeded Maple River 72-64 Monday in Fairmont.