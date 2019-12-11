WASECA — The Waseca boys hockey team put on a clinic against the Fairmont Cardinals this past Thursday, Dec. 5, after demolishing them 9-2 at the Waseca Community Arena.
"We switched lines around a little bit to spark some new chemistry. We really appreciate the strong fan support especially on Tylor Nordquist's senior spotlight night," coach Chris Storey said.
Fairmont was the first team to strike first as Hudson Artz scored a quick goal 19 seconds in the game after an assist from Eli Anderson. Up until the third period the Bluejays made it difficult for the Cardinals offense to get anything flowing.
Jagger Johnson had a great night on the offensive side of the puck as he scored a goal at the 7:21 mark and then again at the 11:25 mark. Waseca scored once more in the first period as Earl Hansen handled a pass from Max Neaves and then struck a shot that landed in the back of the net.
Halfway through the second period Charlie Huttemier scored another Waseca goal as he got an assist from Kyle Ahlschlager which extended the lead to 4-1. Less than a minute later Johnson put in his third goal of the evening off an assist from Ahlschlager for a hat trick. The last Waseca goal of the second period came from Tylor Nordquist who slapped in a shot after an assist from Huttemier.
Two minutes into the third period Marcus Priebe put in the Bluejays seventh goal of the game after catch an assist from Ben Priebe. The Cardinals were able to slip in one more goal on the evening as Seth Becker slipped a pass to Alec Reutzel and he slotted in a goal for Fairmont's second goal of the evening. Jarrett Ahlschlager scored during a power play as he got an assist from Nordquist. Ben Priebe scored 15 seconds later on the same power play to put the exclamation point on the game and score Waseca's ninth goal of the evening.
Ben Diedrich had 18 saves on the evening after Fairmont had 20 shots on goal overall. Fairmont goalie Carsen Musser put together 35 saves after 44 shots on goal Thursday night.
Waseca improved to 2-1 following this win and will go on the road to face Windom Thursday night at 7 p.m.