It was a tough day for the Bluejay girls hockey team on Saturday as they were defeated by Luverne 9-0.
"Players were a little flat-footed early in the game. Luverne was able to capitalize on opportunities early in the game. Later on players started to forecheck which created some offensive pressure however we couldn’t put the puck in the net. With that being said our offensive pressure created less time in our defensive zone which helped with Luverne not scoring as much in the second and third periods," coach Sarah Tollefson said.
Luverne's Mallory Nelson scored two minutes into the first period of the game after receiving an assist from Rylee Gee to put them up 1-0. Morgan Ahrendt scored a minute later after an assist from Anika Boll to give them to a quick 2-0 lead.
Luverne scored twice more in the period with goals from Billi Connell and Reghan Bork. Nelson found the net for the second time in the game early in the second period off an assist from Ahrendt. Rylee Gee put in a goal herself two minutes later to make the score 6-0 and then Bork scored her second goal of the day during a power play and an assist from Cheyenne Schutz.
Connell scored her second goal of the night after receiving a pass from Shelby Kracht and then Regan Feit scored the team's ninth goal of the game eight minutes into the third period which was the conclusion to Luverne's vicious offensive attack.
Waseca goalkeeper Timothea Volkmer had 18 saves on day after 27 shots on goal. Luverne goalkeeper Cheyenne Schutz had 17 saves overall on the Bluejays 17 shots on goal.
The girls record is 0-9 on the season and they will look for their first win on Thursday evening as they face Minnesota River at 7 p.m. at the Le Sueur Community Center.