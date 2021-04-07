The 2021 season for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton baseball will be one of new beginnings. The Bulldogs have a new coaching staff in head coach Cory Jewison and assistant Zach Bartosh on top of a very different roster from two years ago.
“We are really focusing on the little things and being smart with the ball,” Jewison said about the Bulldogs’ approach this spring. “We are going to work hard on defense and focus on getting one out at a time. I think our goal is just to improve throughout the season. Since these boys lost their 2020 season, every team will have a beginning rough patch. I keep preaching to the boys to put the extra work in and they will see results throughout the season.”
Jewison said they have five seniors who will form the core of the team, filling prominent and important roles.
“Jacob Crouch will be running point by playing centerfield as well as having a huge role in our pitching staff. Rhett Oelke will contribute some in the outfield and has a very positive attitude. Ethan Winters will play lots of outfield, [be the] DH and catch a little bit as well. He loves the game and works hard to improve every day,” Jewison said. “Jack Morsching will be the leader in the infield playing shortstop. He is athletic and puts the extra work in everyday after practice to improve his game. Cody Gartner will be playing first base and contribute as a pitcher as well.”
With lower numbers than in the past, Jewison also said that some underclassmen will have the opportunity to really make an impact. He said that junior Blake Cowdin will be one of their best pitchers along with fellow junior Jonny Daschner and Crouch. On top of that, the two freshmen — Nolan Morsching and Gavin Krause — will have the chance to contribute in significant ways.
Also, Jewison says be on the lookout for the entire JWP team.
“Honestly, I think this entire team is a group that people should be watching,” he said. “They work hard during and after practice, they are always willing to put the extra work in to improve. My seniors are a great group and lead by example.”
ROSTER
Jacob Crouch, senior
Cody Gartner, senior
Jack Morsching, senior
Rhett Oelke, senior
Ethan Winters, senior
Tanner Boyer, junior
Blake Cowdin, junior
Jonny Daschner, junior
Kaden Johnson, junior
Cody Cowdin, sophomore
Kelton Erler, sophomore
Ryan Hansen, sophomore
Karson Lindsay, sophomore
Gavin Krause, freshman
Nolan Morsching, freshman
SCHEDULE
April 9: Home vs. Blooming Prairie
April 13: Away vs. Martin Luther-GHEC-Truman
April 19: Away vs. NRHEG
April 20: Home vs. Madelia
April 23: Home vs. Maple River
April 26: Home vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo
April 27: Away vs. Nicollet
April 29: Home vs. Loyola Catholic School
May 4: Home vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
May 6: Home vs. Cleveland
May 7: Away vs. United South Central
May 11: Away vs. Martin County West
May 13: Home vs. St. Clair
May 18: Away vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
May 20: Away vs. St. Clair
May 24: Away vs. New Ulm Cathedral
May 27: Away vs. Waseca