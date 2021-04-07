jwp baseball

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton baseball team returns to the diamond for the first time in two years this coming Friday. (File/southernminn.com)

 By SHAFIN KHAN skhan@wasecacountynews.com

The 2021 season for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton baseball will be one of new beginnings. The Bulldogs have a new coaching staff in head coach Cory Jewison and assistant Zach Bartosh on top of a very different roster from two years ago.

“We are really focusing on the little things and being smart with the ball,” Jewison said about the Bulldogs’ approach this spring. “We are going to work hard on defense and focus on getting one out at a time. I think our goal is just to improve throughout the season. Since these boys lost their 2020 season, every team will have a beginning rough patch. I keep preaching to the boys to put the extra work in and they will see results throughout the season.”

Jewison said they have five seniors who will form the core of the team, filling prominent and important roles.

“Jacob Crouch will be running point by playing centerfield as well as having a huge role in our pitching staff. Rhett Oelke will contribute some in the outfield and has a very positive attitude. Ethan Winters will play lots of outfield, [be the] DH and catch a little bit as well. He loves the game and works hard to improve every day,” Jewison said. “Jack Morsching will be the leader in the infield playing shortstop. He is athletic and puts the extra work in everyday after practice to improve his game. Cody Gartner will be playing first base and contribute as a pitcher as well.”

With lower numbers than in the past, Jewison also said that some underclassmen will have the opportunity to really make an impact. He said that junior Blake Cowdin will be one of their best pitchers along with fellow junior Jonny Daschner and Crouch. On top of that, the two freshmen — Nolan Morsching and Gavin Krause — will have the chance to contribute in significant ways.

Also, Jewison says be on the lookout for the entire JWP team.

“Honestly, I think this entire team is a group that people should be watching,” he said. “They work hard during and after practice, they are always willing to put the extra work in to improve. My seniors are a great group and lead by example.”

ROSTER

Jacob Crouch, senior

Cody Gartner, senior

Jack Morsching, senior

Rhett Oelke, senior

Ethan Winters, senior

Tanner Boyer, junior

Blake Cowdin, junior

Jonny Daschner, junior

Kaden Johnson, junior

Cody Cowdin, sophomore

Kelton Erler, sophomore

Ryan Hansen, sophomore

Karson Lindsay, sophomore

Gavin Krause, freshman

Nolan Morsching, freshman

SCHEDULE

April 9: Home vs. Blooming Prairie

April 13: Away vs. Martin Luther-GHEC-Truman

April 19: Away vs. NRHEG

April 20: Home vs. Madelia

April 23: Home vs. Maple River

April 26: Home vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo

April 27: Away vs. Nicollet

April 29: Home vs. Loyola Catholic School

May 4: Home vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

May 6: Home vs. Cleveland

May 7: Away vs. United South Central

May 11: Away vs. Martin County West

May 13: Home vs. St. Clair

May 18: Away vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

May 20: Away vs. St. Clair

May 24: Away vs. New Ulm Cathedral

May 27: Away vs. Waseca

