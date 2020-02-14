Waseca struggled to fend off Tri-City United Thursday in the Section 2AA team tournament in a 54-17 loss in Montgomery.
The sixth-seeded Bluejays won four matches against the third-seeded Titans but gave up bonus points in nine losses. Tri-City won six matches by fall and another by forfeit.
Second-ranked Mason Gehloff gave Waseca four points in his match at 113 pounds when he beat Chris Johnson 14-4 for a major decision.
The Bluejays won the next two matches in a row to build an 11-4 lead. Luke Osweiler won by major decision at 120 pounds by beating Brant Lemieux 14-5 and Oliver O’Brien won 4-2 over Cole Franek at 126 pounds.
The Titans rattled off the next nine matches before fifth-ranked Jacob Hertzog pinned Robert Bastyr in 3 minutes, 10 seconds at 285 pounds.
Tri-City United collected bonus points in all but one of the matches it won.
The Section 2AA individual tournament begins Friday at 5 p.m. in Hutchinson. The finals will begin next Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hutchinson.