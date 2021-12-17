The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team went on the road to Mankato Loyola on Thursday night and the Bulldogs walked out with a 72-41 victory after getting offensive production from up and down their roster.
Nine different Bulldogs scored points in Thursday night's game against the Crusaders. Sophomore forward Alison Olson led JWP in scoring with her 15 points, which was followed up by junior forward Faith Olson with 12 points and senior guard Claire Adams with 10 points.
Outside of the top three scorers, the Bulldogs also saw nine points from Claire Walz, eight from Lilly Strauss, seven from Paige Wals, six from Alexis Dahlberg, three from Aubrey Weedman and two from Raegan Berndt.
Their 31-point victory over the Crusaders marks the second 30 plus point victory of the season for JWP with the first coming in a 61-24, 37-point win over United South Central on Dec. 7.
Now the Bulldogs now look to back-to back home games Friday night against Hayfield and Tuesday night against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva to close out December.