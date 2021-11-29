With the 2021-22 girls hockey season underway, the Waseca Bluejays are experiencing some of the growing pains associated with having a young roster.
With five seventh graders (Maizee Storey, Emma Huelsnitz, Mckenna Mortensen, Makayla Forthun and Ilamay Draheim), two eighth graders (Madalyn Benson and Kaylee Lawson) and five freshmen (CeCe Storey, Ryley Bartz, Katlyn Schueler, Malaya Howe and Jordan Sell), a large chunk of Waseca’s varsity roster is playing well above their normal level of play.
When it comes to veteran leadership, the Bluejays don’t have any seniors to turn to. Instead, they rely on a group of of four sophomores (Susie Kuhns, Izabela Slechta, Emily Gordon and Emma Keith) and six juniors (Miranda Breck, Madelyn Malecha, Jacqlyn Mathern, Cierra Ingalls, Alicia Kelly and Cecelia Huttemier) to serve as their main experience.
Huttemier, Keith and Kelly were all chosen as the three captains and leaders of Waseca’s youth-dominated team as most of the roster adjusts to a level of speed and size that’s unfamiliar to them.
“I think it’s really fun because they’re so energetic all of the time,” Huttemier said. “Even if we’re like, ‘Aw, I’m tired,’ they’re like, ‘I’m ready’ and ready to go.”
Joining the roster at a young age isn’t something that’s uncommon, especially with girls hockey.
Huttemier and Keith both joined the varsity teams in their respective eighth grade years with Huttemier joining in the 2018-19 season and Keith joining in the 2019-20 season. Kelly joined in the 2020-21 season as a sophomore and amassed 969 minutes in goal for the Bluejays.
Now a couple years later, they’re the ones who are helping provide leadership and guidance to the young players playing in their first season or two of varsity hockey, as well as playing a pivotal role in helping the team bond together and build chemistry.
On the blue line, Huttemier and Keith get to work with fellow defenders Miranda Breck (junior), Kaylee Lawson (eighth), Ryley Bartz (freshman) and Katlyn Schueler (freshman).
Kelly works with two other goaltenders and is the most experienced of the three after coming off a season where she was one of the only options. She now works alongside seventh grader Ilamay Draheim and freshman Malaya Howe.
“It’s different for me and it’s nice to be in a leadership position,” Kelly said. “Both goalies are great and I love working with them, it’s fun.”
Even in the early stages, the Bluejays and their captains are seeing some of the hard work pay off with their first win in close to two years just three games into the season when they took down Worthington 6-5 in overtime.
“It was cool to see us all come together because we hadn’t played together very much,” Keith said. “We had older people from the teams in the past that were in the stands and watching too, so that was cool.”
Huttemier scored a goal and tallied an assist for two points and Kelly recorded 23 saves en route to the win, but one of the things they all took pride in was the production they got out of their younger players.
Seventh grade forward Maizee Storey and eighth grade forward Madalyn Benson both scored two goals each after Benson was later credited with the overtime-winning goal. Freshman defender Ryley Bartz recorded two assists.
To see the confidence and productivity gradually increase in the girls adjusting to varsity level hockey, the expectations for the season begin to rise when it comes to the captains.
“It makes us excited for the next games and we want to win,” Huttemier said. “Before, I think any thing we put out there was like ‘oh, that was good enough,’ and right now, I feel like the expectation is more like ‘hey, lets win another one and keep it going.’”
For now, the Bluejays are just continually building confidence as the program moves in the right direction behind experienced players helping guide the newer, younger pieces of the team.
The 2021-22 season will provide some monumental building blocks going forward and without a single graduating senior on the roster, the team chemistry won’t take a hit in a year from now when Huttemier and Kelly return for their senior seasons and Keith goes into her junior season.
Much like the roster, the season is still young and they all look to improve after every practice and every game.