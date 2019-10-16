WASECA — It went to the absolute wire on Saturday afternoon between the Waseca boys soccer team and Mankato East during their section 2A quarterfinal match up. The Bluejays were able to survive and advance after a game winning goal from forward Sage Lang in overtime that put them up 3-2.
"We were a determined team today. Mankato East is a far better team than their win/loss record would indicate. Both teams played a hard, strong game in some tough weather conditions. I was very proud of our team and how they just refused to lose," coach Terry Nafe said.
The strong wind played a factor in Saturday's game but it did not phase Mankato East as they were able to find the back of the net first for the games only goal of the first half. After a throw-in Mankato East forward Isak Abader was able to knock in a goal off of a right footed volley.
"We had a good talk at half time. The senior leadership was strong and our team was determined to not let our season end today," Nafe said.
Each team put up six shots and four on goal in the first half. Waseca came out with their season on the line and they put in the equalizer goal less than five minutes into the half. Bluejay senior forward Stephen Quintero was fouled right outside the Mankato East penalty area and Waseca was a free kick. Senior captain Jacob Hulscher took advantage of the opportunity and drove in a low shot that slipped in the lower left hand corner of the goal.
Mankato East continued to show fight and took back the lead when senior defender Victor Cano-Hernandez lofted in a long goal from 35 yards out. The wind helped aid the shot and the ball floated into the upper left hand corner. The Bluejays had a quick answer and it was from Lang after he scooped up a rebound from a deflected Hulscher shot, turned towards the goal and drove a left footed shot into the goal to tie the game up at two apiece.
The game went back-and-forth the rest of the way through the second half half and was tied at the end of regulation. Waseca had a close chance to score with three minutes left in the first overtime after Hulscher hit a left footed shot towards the goal but the ball bounced off of the left post. Stephen Quintero took a shot off the rebound but it bounced right over the cross bar.
Waseca stayed on the attack and with 15 seconds left in the first overtime period Waseca earned themselves a corner kick. Waseca played rushed into the Mankato East penalty area with the clock running down as Brandon Lopez sent a corner kick in towards the box. Mankato East goalkeeper Calin Jacobs moved to his left and leaped to catch the curving ball but Lang jumped in front of Jacobs to head the ball into the goal. Lang's game winning header goal helped Waseca escape with just two seconds left in the first overtime period.
"It was hard to go down a goal in the first half and again late in the second half. Our guys bounced back and played strong. We didn't drop our heads. A lot of guys played very well today but Sage's two goals were huge for us. He stepped up and made a couple great individual plays," Nafe said.
No. 4 seeded Waseca will head to Bloomington to play against No. 1 seeded Bloomington Kennedy in the semifinal round. Bloomington Kennedy is also ranked 10th team in the latest Class A MSHSSCA coaches poll. The winner of this game will play in the section 2A championship game on Thursday in New Prague at 5 p.m.