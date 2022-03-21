The Big South Conference released its 2021-22 All-Conference teams and All-Conference Honorable Mentions for boys hockey and girl s basketball. Junior forwards Kyle Ahlschlager and Griffin Krautkremer were named to the All-Conference team for boys hockey while junior center Kloe Wadd was named to the All-Conference team and junior guard Sam Azure was named as an Honorable Mention.
Boys hockey
After being one of the most elite goal scorers across the state of Minnesota in the 2020-21 season, Kyle Ahlschlager missed some time to start the 2021-22 season due to injury. But once he got back on the ice, Ahlschlager returned to ultimately become Waseca’s leader in assists (23) and points (46), while tied for first for goals (23) and averaged a team-leading 2.71 points per game.
From the initial puck drop, Krautkremer took a big step forward and served as the Bluejays’ leading scorer when they were going through a series of battles with injuries and illnesses. Even when Ahlschlager returned to the ice, Krautkremer continued his outstanding junior campaign and tied Ahlschlager for first in goals scored (23) while posting 14 assists for 37 points and being the only other skater to average over a point per game (1.61).
Girls basketball
Over the course of the season, one thing was clear for Waseca girls basketball: Kloe Wadd provided major issues for opposing teams. The junior center was a focal point offensively and defensively with her ability to score the ball in the post on one end of the floor and being a rim-protector, glass-cleaner on the opposite end. Wadd closed out her junior season as the Bluejays’ leading scorer at 13.9 pointers per game and leading rebounder at 11.2 rebounds per game.
While Azure just missed out on making the All-Conference team, the junior point guard is lining herself up with a big return to the court for her senior season. Azure served as Waseca’s main ball handler and was a reliable scoring threat thanks to her ability to drive to the hoop or being able to cash in on open looks from beyond the arc. She finished the season around 10 points per game and had the potential to average even more, as well as pulling down nearly 3.5 rebounds per game as the leading guard.