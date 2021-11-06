Forcing Fairmont’s offense to a third and long following a blocked field goal attempt, Waseca attempted to pressure the Cardinals' quarterback Zachary Jorgensen, who found an opening in the Bluejays coverage and connected with David Maakestad through the air for a 73-yard touchdown.
The 73-yarder was the first score of the game and was ultimately the third-longest scoring play of the day for, dubbed by Waseca head coach Brad Wendland, a “home run hitting” Cardinals offense en route to a 27-6 final that saw the No. 2 seeded Waseca Bluejays fall in the Section 3AAA championship game.
Along with the long touchdown, Jorgensen went on to connect with Eli Anderson on two scoring plays from their own four yard line and their own 15 yard line. The Jorgensen/Anderson connection burned the Bluejays on a 96-yard touchdown in the second quarter and an 85-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
“They’ll get you out of nowhere,” senior receiver and defensive back Shaun Hulscher said. “They’re a hard, physical team. I wish we beat them, but they definitely beat us.”
While Fairmont was able to record multiple long touchdowns, Waseca had plenty of its own opportunities to answer back, but ended up leaving too many points out on the field.
In the game's opening drive, the Bluejays rumbled all the way down the field and failed to convert a third down near the Fairmont 10-yard line when junior quarterback Oliver O’Brien rolled out left and tossed it to an open receiver, who bobbled the ball and dropped it with open space and six points just one catch away.
They settled for a field goal, but the kick was blocked, allowing Fairmont to take over prior to the opening 73-yard score.
“It was a little bit symbolic of our day,” said Wendland, who watched and supported from the press box. “We had a great drive and we did a lot of really good things. It’s just one play and we can overcome that.”
After missing out on six points for a touchdown, then three for the blocked field goal, Waseca drove all the way down the field on its ensuing drive and got as close as the Fairmont 1-yard line.
The Bluejays were stuffed on back-to-back plays and elected to go for it on fourth down on Fairmont's 4-yard line. O’Brien rolled out and lobbed a ball to the back of the endzone, where it deflected off the hands of a receiver.
Fairmont responded with the one play, 96-yard touchdown connection between Jorgensen and Anderson.
The Bluejays managed to break through with under a minute in the first half when O’Brien slipped the ball into the hands of sophomore running back Kaeden Johnson on a 4th-and-12 in Fairmont territory.
Even in the second quarter, they were eight yards and a two point conversion away from tying the game after back-to-back defensive stands. But on another fourth down, O’Brien tried connecting with Isaac Potter, but the ball went out of reach and they turned it over on downs within 10 yards of the end zone for the second time.
“Offensively, we’ve normally been really good in the red zone and today we weren’t,” Wendland said. “We didn’t execute. Two good teams and things didn’t go our way today.”
This turnover on downs led to the 85-yard touchdown from Jorgensen to Anderson and marked the beginning of the end of the Bluejays section championship hopes.
While the loss was heartbreaking for the Bluejays, there was a sense of pride from a team that many didn’t have high expectations for going into 2021. Despite that, they powered their way to a 7-1 regular season record and made a section championship game appearance.
But with the loss comes the end of the season and the end of an era for Waseca’s senior core that played a heavy role in guiding the team and helping sustain its identity as a player-led team by the coaches.
After the postgame team breakdown and award ceremony, the senior Bluejays stood in a line at midfield and every single player, coach and assistant shook the hands and gave a warm thank you to the seniors that wrapped up their final football game of their high school careers.
The Waseca Bluejay seniors include: Jarret Ahlschlager, John Long, Mason DeKruif, K’Shawn Coleman, Parker Link, Shaun Hulscher, Isaac Potter, Matthew Haley, Jack Nelson, Kylynd Adams, Isaac DenOuden, Mateo Mathias, Jacob Harty, Derek Bakken, Ian Medin and Jacob Praxl.
“It’s more than a game; It’s a community and a family almost,” Hulscher said. “Growing up with these guys and the coaches, it’s just a great team and a great place to play football.”