COACHES

Head coach: Nick James, 6th year.

Assistant coaches: Connor Morton, Mike Dimler.

ROSTER

Eli Blaisdell, 12, Guard

Kaden Johnson, 12, Guard

Cody Quast, 12, Forward

Logan Stenger, 12, Forward

Austin Westphal, 12, Guard

Christian Born, 12, Guard

Marshall Schultz, 12, Guard

Karson Lindsay, 11, Guard

Ryder Thissen, 11, Guard

Ian Barnes, 11, Guard

Landon Dimler, 10, Guard

Memphis James, 10, Guard

Ryan Kronbach, 10, Guard

Josh Bengston, 10, Guard

Cole Schlueter, 10, Forward

KEY PLAYERS

Looking for these two to take another step up leading this team:

Landon Dimler (Returning Valley All-Conference)

Memphis James (Returning Valley All-Conference Honorable Mention)

2020-21 RECAP

The Bulldogs went 4-13 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

With all the experience coming back we are hoping to improve on last season’s record. We will play in a very tough, competitive conference this season going back to the Gopher Conference. Need to definitely improve on the offensive end of the court. We averaged 44 points per game last season, which doesn’t give us a shot in a lot of basketball games.

We do have a great group of boys that put a lot of time in the gym so hopefully it will pay off for them on the court this winter.

COMPETITION

I do believe Maple River is the conference favorite, but Hayfield, Randolph, WEM, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Triton has to be up there also. Mayer-Lutheran, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, MCW, Mankato Loyola, New Ulm Cathedral and Lester Prairie are Section 2A and district favorites.

Tags

