COACHES
Head coach: Nick James, 6th year.
Assistant coaches: Connor Morton, Mike Dimler.
ROSTER
Eli Blaisdell, 12, Guard
Kaden Johnson, 12, Guard
Cody Quast, 12, Forward
Logan Stenger, 12, Forward
Austin Westphal, 12, Guard
Christian Born, 12, Guard
Marshall Schultz, 12, Guard
Karson Lindsay, 11, Guard
Ryder Thissen, 11, Guard
Ian Barnes, 11, Guard
Landon Dimler, 10, Guard
Memphis James, 10, Guard
Ryan Kronbach, 10, Guard
Josh Bengston, 10, Guard
Cole Schlueter, 10, Forward
KEY PLAYERS
Looking for these two to take another step up leading this team:
Landon Dimler (Returning Valley All-Conference)
Memphis James (Returning Valley All-Conference Honorable Mention)
2020-21 RECAP
The Bulldogs went 4-13 overall and 2-7 in conference play.
2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
With all the experience coming back we are hoping to improve on last season’s record. We will play in a very tough, competitive conference this season going back to the Gopher Conference. Need to definitely improve on the offensive end of the court. We averaged 44 points per game last season, which doesn’t give us a shot in a lot of basketball games.
We do have a great group of boys that put a lot of time in the gym so hopefully it will pay off for them on the court this winter.
COMPETITION
I do believe Maple River is the conference favorite, but Hayfield, Randolph, WEM, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Triton has to be up there also. Mayer-Lutheran, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, MCW, Mankato Loyola, New Ulm Cathedral and Lester Prairie are Section 2A and district favorites.