Baseball
Hayfield 14, NRHEG 2, F/5
Five runs in the third inning and six in fourth was more than enough to push the Vikings past the Panthers Thursday afternoon.
Nick Staloch, Kordell Schlaak, Daxter Lee and Andrew Phillips contributed hits for NRHEG.
New Ulm 27, Waseca 3, F/5
Zach Hoehn's double was the only hit the Bluejays were able to muster during their loss to the Eagles Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland 9, JWP 4
The Bulldogs fell to the Clippers Thursday afternoon.
Jack Morsching and Gavin Krause each contributed two hits, while Kelton Erler, Karson Lindsay and Ethan Winters added one.
Softball
NRHEG 15, GE/AC 0
The Panthers improved to 10-0 on the season following their easy win Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Stork threw her fifth shutout of the season, striking out six and allowing only three hits. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.
Brenlee Knudson led NRHEG at the plate with a 3-for-4 days with two doubles, two runs score and five RBI. Hallie Schultz, Grace Tufte, and Ava Kyllo combined for eight hits and six runs scored.
Waseca vs New Ulm
Lake Crystal 11, JWP 1
Allie Olson picked up her first career varsity hit, a double, during the Bulldogs loss to the Knights.
Tennis
St. Peter 5, Waseca 2
Charlie Huttemier continued his run of strong play Thursday afternoon, defeating Kelson Lund in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).
Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen also picked up a win in straight sets (6-3, 7-6).