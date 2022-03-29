Assistant coaches: Casie DeVos, 1st year, Molly Schmidt, 2nd year
ROSTER
Jordan Hofmeister, 12, INF
Jadyn Olsem, 12, OF
Ella Bartelt, 11, OF
Riley Ruedy, 11, INF
Haylee Sommers, 11, C/IF
Hannah Thursdale, 11, P/IF
Emma Williamson, 11, IF/OF
McKyla Hasselquist, 10, P/INF/OF
Ava Omtvedt, 10, OF
Cameron Stagman, 10, C/IF
KEY ATHLETES
We are fortunate to have a number of returners who we will be looking to for leadership and consistency. Our pitching and catching staff return for the Jays this year, along with key positions in the infield and outfield.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Being that our varsity roster is small this year, you can expect that every player on the roster will make an impact.
2021 SEASON RECAP
The Bluejays didn’t see as much success as they were hoping for with the highlights of the season coming in a 12-2 win over Blue Earth Area and a 14-12 win over Medford.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
The goal for the Bluejay softball team this year is to create a close-knit team filled with fierce competitors. We intend to make more noise in the conference and to change the Waseca Softball narrative. We have a great group of athletes who are hungry to compete!
COMPETITION
New Ulm and St. Peter have sustained solid programs over the years and always produce competitive teams. Southern Minnesota is known for its tough softball programs, and we are looking forward to seeing how we stack up in the conference.