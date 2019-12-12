It was a tough going for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team as they were defeated by St. Peter this past Friday 83-58.
“For the second game in a row we started out good and had a 12-11 lead about 5 to 6 minutes into the game. As with our first game vs. Albert Lea we went into a scoring drought and St. Peter didn’t. We got down 28-14, but did get back on track a bit on the offensive end. We had opportunities in the first half, but didn’t finish some shots around the hoop and went 1-6 at the free throw line, which didn’t help,” coach Isaiah Lundberg said.
The Panthers were down 36-24 at halftime but were not able to catch up in the second half. Panthers Lonnie Wilson posted 17 points while Daxter Lee had 12. Tory Christenson had ten points overall and Ashton Johnson recorded seven. Kordell Schlaak and Blake Ihrke each had six points in the team’s loss.
“We did have too many turnovers especially unforced ones. Defensively they are tough to guard with their quickness, shooting abilities, and size. I thought we did a good job in the first half on our first shot defense, what hurt us was our defensive rebounding. They do a nice job of attacking the offensive rebounds and got a few extra points because of it,” Lundberg said.
St. Peter’s Wyatt Olson had 28 points and Bennett Olson posted 17. Kaden Oeltjenbrunns had seven points and Ethan Grant recorded 13 in the teams win. Carson Kennedy had six points and Josh Johnson put up three.
In the second half I thought that Tory Christenson and Lonnie Wilson did a good job of attacking and hitting some shots. Offensively we did a better job of moving the ball and creating more scoring opportunities,” Lundberg said. “On defense we didn’t do a good job of getting back in transition and gave up a few layups and they began to hit a few more three’s and before you know it they were up by 20-25 points. I give my guys a lot of credit for how hard they have played and I definitely saw improvement from our first game. The score tonight doesn’t show that, but we did do a lot of good things.”