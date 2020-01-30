New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva moved above .500 with a 97-79 blowout win Thursday against Triton in Dodge Center.
Sophie Stork scored her 1,000th career point in the win and finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Sidney Schultz led the Panthers (10-9, 4-6 Gopher) with 29 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sarah Johns finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“The girls moved the ball well on offense, hit the open shooter, and drove to the basket well,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said.
Most often the Panthers found a look at a 3-pointer and knocked it down. NRHEG hit 15 3-pointers in the contest and went 24-for-26 at the free throw line.
The Panthers broke open a close game at halftime where they trailed 45-44.
“Defensively we’re still making some tweaks to what works for us but the girls stepped up tonight and got a great win.”
NRHEG heads to Blooming Prairie Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip.