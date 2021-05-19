The boys and girls track and field teams from Waseca High School competed in a meet hosted by Jordan High School Tuesday afternoon and both teams once again soared past the competition.
The boys finished first overall during their portion of the meet with a combined score of 193, 11.5 points greater than that of second place finisher Jordan. Belle Plaine (171.5) and Glencoe-Silver Lake (59) also competed.
Earning first place finishes for the boys were: Tave Ball (100-meters, 200-meters), Christian Rodriguez (400-meters), Marcus Hansen (shot put, discus), Matt Seberson (long jump, triple jump), the 4x100 relay team (Connor Buchele, Ball, Kyle Ahlschlager, Marcus Hansen) and the 4x200 relay team (Rodriguez, Ahlschlager, Buchele, Dravyn Spies).
The girls came in second overall with a score of 164. Belle Plaine finished finished in first with a 218.5, while Jordan (119) and Glencoe-Silver Lake (111.5) came in third and fourth, respectively.
Earning first place finishes for the girls were: Camille Ring (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Ella Dufault (1,600-meters, 3,200-meters), Sydney Ludwig (pole vault) and the 4x800 relay team (Alayna Akers, Kya Hoof, Cora McCabe, Evelyn O'Brien).
Numerous photos from the track meet hosted at Waseca High School on Thursday, May 13 can be found on southernminn.com.