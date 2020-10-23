A sluggish start turned into a tidal wave of offense in the third quarter Friday for No. 6-ranked Waseca in a 41-6 win over Worthington in Worthington.
The Bluejays (2-1) held just a 16-6 lead at halftime before scoring 25 unanswered points in the second half. Waseca scored the final 33 points of the game.
The Bluejays broke the game open in the third quarter beginning with a Ryan Dufault 14-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 42 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The Waseca defense got a safety on Worthington’s first possession of the second half and the Bluejays pushed the lead to 34-6 when Dufault found Kyreese Willingham for a 13-yard touchdown reception.
Tave Ball added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the 41-6 final.
Dufault opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run and converted a two-point conversion with a run for an 8-0 lead.
The Trojans (1-2) got a touchdown when quarterback Brock Bruns found Tommy Lais for a 63-yard pass. The point after kick failed and left Worthington trailing 8-6 with four seconds left in the quarter.
Christian Rodriquez, starting in place of an injured Mason DeKruif, scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:26 to play in the half and following his successful two-point conversion run, gave the Bluejays a 16-8 lead.
Dravyn Spies came up with a clutch interception in the second quarter in the end zone to keep Worthington from drawing closer.
Waseca head coach Brad Wendland said he wasn’t happy with the team’s execution in the first half but that it had good emotion and execution in the second half.
Dufault ran for 172 yards on 22 carries to lead the Bluejays and Rodriguez finished with 88 yards on 11 carries. Waseca ran for 301 yards as a team.
“We need to be more balanced,” Wendland said. “Right now, Ryan is kind of carrying our rushing game a little more than we want. Christian Rodriguez ran the ball hard, he had a real nice night.”
Shaun Holscher also had an interception for the Bluejays defense, which held the Trojans to 3 yards rushing. Bruns did throw for 192 yard but completed just 7 of 21 passes. He added a 68-yard completion later in the game.
Marcus Hansen and Matt Seberson led the team with six tackles and one sack each. Jack Nelson had five tackles as well.
Waseca heads to Marshall next week. The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.