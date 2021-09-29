After falling to Red Wing 5-2 on Monday, the Waseca girls tennis team hit the road to Stewartville on Tuesday to take on the Tigers. The Bluejays pulled out a 4-3 road victory.
Waseca found its success for the day on the singles courts, where the Bluejays earned victories from their No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 players, all of which were in decisive fashion.
No. 1 singles player CeCe Huttemier defeated Grace Miller 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 singles player Sarah Robbins defeated Maren Honsey 6-1, 6-0. No. 3 singles player Takya Schoenrock defeated Amelia Griffin 6-0, 6-2. Lastly, No. 4 singles player Addie Pfeifer defeated Anne Bestor 6-1, 6-1.
The four decisive wins from the singles players were able to ice the victory for the Bluejays.
Where Waseca struggled on the day were in the doubles matches, where the Tigers would sweep all three.
The Bluejays No. 1 doubles pairing of Nicola DeJager and Jaidence Medina struggled against Addison Manley and Katrina McCluskey, losing to the Stewartville pair 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 3 doubles pairing of Addie Bomsta and Trista Steinhart dropped to Grace Elton and Brianna Ramaker 6-2, 6-3.
The closest doubles match of the day came at No. 2, where the game was decided in three sets. Sarah Haley and Mia Kanewischer ultimately fell to Rachel Boe and Malena Krapf 4-6, 6-4, (10-6).
The Bluejays will close out their season hosting Tri-City United Thursday before they prepare for section play.