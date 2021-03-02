Boys basketball
Cleveland 70, JWP 41
The Clippers' (11-2, 9-2 Valley Conference) strong offensive attack was too much for the Bulldogs (4-9, 2-9) to overcome Monday night as JWP dropped their third game in a row.
Landon Dimler and Memphis James led JWP in scoring with 15 points each. Carson Lindsay (6), Jacob Cahill (2), Cody Quast (1), and Austin Westphal (1) also scored for the Bulldogs.
JWP returns to the court on Thursday against St. Clair (11-2, 8-2).
Girls Basketball
Blooming Prairie 67, JWP 35
The Bulldogs (1-10, 1-7 Valley Conference) challenged the Awesome Blossoms (12-1, 9-0 Gopher Conference) for much of the first half, fueled by strong perimeter shooting and stingy defense. JWP scored 18 points in the first half, all on 3-pointers, and forced Blooming Prairie to get most of their points on second-chance opportunities. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Awesome Blossoms were able to convert most of those chances and won running away in the second half.
"Blooming Prairie is one of the best teams that we're going to see all year...They're really and all-around good team," JWP coach Cory Jans said. "They've been in the same system for years and years and they work it really well. So, I mean, just in the that first half with how many bad shots we forced and how many times that had to have multiple looks at the basket before putting it in, there's a lot of good things [we can be proud of] defensively. Offensively, we moved the ball a lot better than we have in the past. I think we spread it around and we understood how to attack the defense a little more than we had. The biggest thing for us right now is just limiting our turnovers and trying to get more boards. That's something that we struggle with and something that we're going to be working on this week."
Claire Adams led JWP in scoring with 14, hitting all four of her 3-pointers in the first half. Emma Johnson (7), Mara Richardson (5), Dani Gerdts (3), Alex Cords (3), Faith Miller (2), and Emily Bengston (1) also scored for the Bulldogs.
JWP returns to action on Friday against Madelia (0-13, 0-10).
Boys hockey
Highland Park 6, Waseca 3
The Bluejays (9-5, 9-4 Big South Conference) lost to the Scots (2-7) Monday night. Waseca now has a record of 4-5 over their last night games — neither winning nor losing in back-to-back games at any point — after beginning the season 5-0.
Griffen Krautkramer got the scoring going early for the Bluejays, registering a goal of assist by Riley Forshee less than two minutes after puck drop. Forshee would reclaim the lead for Waseca with a goal halfway through the first period to make the score 2-1. However, four straight goals by Highland Park would ultimately put the game out of reach for Waseca. Kyle Ahlsclager added his state-leading 26th goal of the season off assist from Charlie Huttemier midway through the third period.
The Bluejays return to the ice on Tuesday against Worthington (1-11, 1-9).