Facing one of the best boys soccer teams in the state, the Waseca Bluejays fared better in the rematch Thursday against the Worthington Trojans.
Although the Trojans shut out the Bluejays for the second time this season 5-0, Worthington had beaten Waseca 12-0 in their first meeting on Sept. 21.
The Trojans are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association, but Waseca head coach Terry Nafe calls unbeaten Worthington the best team in the state even though three metro schools are ranked higher. De LaSalle (11-0) is ranked No. 1, Orono (10-0) is No. 2, and Hill-Murray (10-1) is No. 3.
"They're the best team we play all year by a good bit," Nafe said. "If they're not No. 1 in the state, I'd like to see who is. They're the best team I've ever coached against.
"From top to bottom, they've got good foot skills, positionally they play strong, they move quickly. They've got everything you need."
Nafe gave special praise to Worthington attacker Jonathan Benegas, who controlled the ball in the offensive zone. "He created their goals in the second half. He is definitely a difference maker."
With the win over Waseca, the Trojans improved to 13-0 overall and 10-0 in the Big South Conference, while the Bluejays fell to 1-12, 0-9. Worthington is the four-time defending BSC champions in 2016-'20and a two-time Section 2A champion in 2017-'18.
Despite the loss, Waseca kept it close in the first half, trailing by only 1-0. Worthington took a 7-0 halftime lead in the first meeting.
"I was happy with the way we competed tonight," Nafe said. "They really took it to us in Worthington, and we made them earn everything they got tonight. I'd like to eliminate a couple of those goals, but it was a pretty good showing against a strong team."
Waseca sophomore goalkeeper Logan Heyer kept the Bluejays in the game, making eight saves as Worthington out shot the Bluejays 9-3. Two of Waseca's shots were on free kicks.
"Logan Heyer is a heck of a keeper," Nafe said. "He made some great saves."
Worthington out shot Waseca 6-1 in the second half and 15-4 in the game.
In addition to strong goaltending by Heyer, the Bluejays' defense limited the Trojans' scoring chances especially in the first half.
"Dominic Grunzke and Miguel Beltran in the middle did a great job, and we had Josh Azure and Alex James, Eli Nelson did a lot in the back, too," Nafe said.
But the Trojans dominated the second half, keeping the ball in the Waseca end most of the time.
Nafe said the Bluejays competed a lot harder in the rematch. "We played a little bit more physical. We did a better job of playing out roles and not getting down when we gave up a shot. It just shows how far we've come in two weeks."
The Bluejays have three games remaining in the regular season: at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 1 versus Fairmont (7-3-2, 4-3-1) at Waseca, at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 versus Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia (7-6-1, 4-5-1) at Waseca High School and at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at St. Peter (5-8, 4-5).