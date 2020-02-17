Waseca ended the regular season in good fashion Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Marshall in Marshall.
Kyle Ahlschlager scored the game-winner with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left to secure the win for the Bluejays (17-8, 9-7 Big South). The victory also set a new school record for wins in a season for Waseca, which can add to that total Tuesday when it begins play in the Section 1A tournament against Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m. in Waseca. The Bluejays received the sixth seed and the Eagles are the No. 11 seed. The winner will face third-seeded Faribault Thursday at 7 p.m. in Faribault.
Tylor Nordquist scored with 1:33 left in the first period to put Waseca up 1-0 with assists from Earl Hansen and Marcus Priebe.
The Tigers (16-9, 11-4) tied the game in the second period when Tristan VanDeVere scored at the 5:40 mark with assists from Kaleb Welvaert and Cooper VanOverBeke.
Marshall outshot the Bluejays 28-17 but goalie Ben Diedrich made 27 stops in the win.