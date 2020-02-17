Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.