NEW RICHLAND — The Panther girls volleyball squad is searching for its first win on the year after they lost to Alden Conger on Tuesday night after four sets. The girls won the second set 25-22 but lost the other three in scores of 13-25, 18-25, 15-25.
"Alden Conger is a tough team. I'm proud of our team that we were able to take a set from them. Our team tempo was a little quicker offensively and our defense was also scrappier tonight than our first game," coach Onika Peterson said.
Junior Anna Jacobson had one kill and three ace blocks overall. Sophomore Sophie Stork had 10 kills, 18 digs and one ace block. Grace Tufute had 21 assists, two kills and four digs while junior Kendall Johnson had six kills, 14 digs and one ace block. Senior Katie Cliff had three digs and one ace block as well.
"I definitely saw improvement from our first game last week to today which is the goal. To continue to work hard and keep improving each practice and game," Peterson said.
The girls will look to rebound as they go on the road to face Hayfield on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.