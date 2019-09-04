ST. JAMES — The Waseca girls volleyball team pulled out a road victory on Tuesday evening as they defeated St. James in three sets with scores of 25-9, 25-13 and 2-17.
"Really fun match to watch. The girls came out with a lot of energy and hustled after every ball. There was a lot of improvement tonight compared to the last match," coach Jolene Hauger said.
Megan Nelson and Sophie Potter led the team in assists with 13 and 10, respectively. Lexi Herman put up 10 kills and Rachel Breck contributed seven en route to victory. They also played well defensively as Herman had three blocks and Breck had two.
Breck had 12 digs and Eliza Harguth chipped in six herself. Nelson put together eight aces and Herman had three.
"Megan Nelson had a tremendous night from the service line and knew how to find her big hitters. They didn't have an answer for Herman or Breck. They were on fire tonight and really brought the intensity. Wonderful team effort," Hauger said.
The girls push their record to 3-1 following this victory and will now host Bethlehem Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.