The Waseca Bluejay girls basketball team has been tearing up the hardwood this season and had another great week as they thrashed Hibbing on Monday evening at Augsburg College in the MLK Classic. The girls team went on to win by a dominant score of 56-15.
It was a team effort during the win on Monday night with Gus Boyer going for 19 points on 7-23 shooting. She also went 2-2 from the line with eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. In 32 minutes Boyer also did a good job of taking care of the ball with only one turnover.
Senior Hannah Potter poured in 13 points on 5-9 shooting while going 3-6 from downtown. She attacked the boards and came down with nine rebounds as well as two assists and a block.
"It was fun to match up with a team that we would not normally get a chance to play. We started the game with great energy and honestly struggled offensively for large portions of the game. Obviously, our defensive effort and execution was tremendous."
Kloe Wadd was an offensive spark for the girls throughout the evening as she shot very efficiently from the floor, going 4-5 with nine points. Wadd went 1-1 from three and also chipped in two assists and two blocks as well. Brittney Draeger went 3-5 from the floor with six points while Rachel Breck contributed three points as well. Jaden Hiller posted two points along with two rebounds and two assists as well. Camryn McQuery also had two points, two rebounds and one steal in the team’s win.
The girls shot a collective 42.6% from the field and went 7-20 from deep. They also shot 3-4 from the line and were great in transition with 10 points. More importantly, their transition defense was excellent as Hibbing was not able to get out on the run and score on fast breaks.
The team will be back in action on Friday night as they host St. James Area at 7:30 p.m. The girls hold an impressive record of 14-3 currently and are also undefeated in conference play with a 6-0 record.