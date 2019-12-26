It has been a difficult challenge for the Waseca girls hockey team to get things together defensively this year and it showed this past week as they lost 6-3 to Luverne.
Waseca was quick to take the lead as captain Jayde Pederson scored late in the first period after Haley Holtz sent her an assist. It was an offensive show for the Waseca captains as Jacklynn Jevning scored in under 15 seconds during the second period which helped put the Bluejays up 2-0.
Luverne rallied back and scored six minutes into the period off a goal from Kamryn Van Batavia after she connected on a pass from Reghan Bork. Luverne tied things up at two apiece after Brynn Thier sent a pass to Rylee Gee who connected with Baustian for the goal.
Pederson score less than a minute later to regain the lead for Waseca and make the score 3-2. Luverne then ripped off three straight goals to gain a 5-3 lead and close out the second period. Kamryn Van Batavia scored again off an assist from Gee and the Billi Connell scored during a power play after an assist from Roz Oye. Bork then closed out the period with the team's fifth goal of the game on another power play as she scored off an assist from Shelby Kracht.
Kamryn Van Batavia put together a hat trick as she scored the only goal of the third period after yet another assist from Bork. Her goal made the score 6-3 and put the exclamation stamp on the game. Waseca goalie Timothea Volkmer recorded 18 saves while Luverne goalie Mallory Vontersch posted 12.
The girls next game is on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Rochester Rec Center where they will be looking to defeat Rochester John Marshall.