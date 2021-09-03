The Bluejays wasted little time in dispatching visiting Faribault on Wednesday afternoon at home, where the Waseca girls tennis team claimed a 7-0 victory.
A pair of matches required third sets, with Sara Robbins earning a 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 victory at No. 2 singles, and Jaidence Medina and Miranda Breck claiming a 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6 win at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 1 singles, CeCe Huttemier eased her way to a 6-2, 6-2 victory, Nicole DeJager worked for a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles, and Takya Schoenrock triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
On the other two doubles courts, Mia Kanewischer and Addie Pfeifer cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles, and Sarah Haley and Addie Bomsta claimed a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.