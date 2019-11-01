The Waseca girls tennis team finished in third overall this season in the east division of the Big South Conference behind Blue Earth Area and Fairmont. The team was able to represent two of its members on the All-Conference team this year in Taylor Pfeifer and CeCe Huttemier.
Blue Earth Area boasted five members on team and Fairmont had four members selected. St. Peter had five selections as well and the rest of the team was filled out by members from New Ulm and River Valley. Blue Earth Area won the conference this season by defeating St. James to win the Big South championship.