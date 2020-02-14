Waseca finished seventh Thursday at the Section 2A meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School with a team score of 124.125.
Mankato West captured the section title with a 145.225 while Mankato East finished second with a 138.575, edging out third-place finisher New Ulm, which scored a 136.575.
The Bluejays scored the best in vault, finishing with a team score of 32.7. Waseca finished with a 32.35 on balance beam, scored a 31.625 in floor exercise and 27.45 uneven parallel bars.
Emily Farley led the Bluejays in the vault with an 8.275 for a 30th-place finish. Brooklyn Flatau finished 32nd with an 8.225, Jordan Hofmeister took 34th with an 8.2 and Sarah Kummerfeldt finished with an 8 for 35th place.
Hofmeister placed 19th in bars with a 7.575 while Rachel Scheffert took 30th with a 6.8. Taylor Flatau finished 37th with a 6.775 and Farley scored a 6.3 for 37th place.
Farley finished 11th on the balance beam with an 8.35 and Hofmeister took 18th with an 8.125. Kummerfeldt placed 20th with an 8.05 and Kara Doyle took 28th with a 7.825.
Farley led Waseca in floor exercise with an 8.4 and Kummerfeldt took 24th with an 8.125. Hofmeister finished 32nd with a 7.775 and Taylor Flatau scored a 7.325 for 37th place.
Hofmeister finished 15th in all-around with a 31.6 and Farley took 16th with a 31.5. Kummerfeldt took 34th with a 24.175 and Taylor Flatau grabbed 37th place with a 21.75.