Woven into the epic tale that is ice hockey exists the legend of the hot goalie. It is said that should the hot goalie manifest on a given team, said squad is destined to make a deep run in the postseason.
Well, the hot goalie indeed appeared Tuesday night in Waseca in the form of Ben Diedrich, who fueled his Bluejay team to a 4-1 victory over the Winona Winhawks during the opening round of the Section 1A playoffs.
"He's big and he plays big," Waseca coach Chris Storey said dryly after his team's win, perhaps underplaying how impressive Diedrich's night was.
Waseca's senor goaltender stopped 31 of Winona's 32 shots, a save percentage of 96.9% that is well above his 91.1% mark for the season. Had the Winhawks not been able to tuck a goal around the right side of the net midway through the first period, Diedrich would have pitched his second shutout of the season.
