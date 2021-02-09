The air was cold but the sticks were hot Tuesday night in Waseca.
After a combined 74 shots and 11 goals, the Waseca Bluejays boys hockey team fell to the Redwood Valley Cardinals (5-3 overall, 5-3 Big South Conference) by a score of 7-4, handing the Bluejays their second loss of the season. However, despite the loss, Waseca (6-2, 6-2) remains tied with Minnesota River atop the Big South Conference with 12 points.
It was the second time that the Bluejays and Cardinals faced off on the ice in less than a week with Waseca taking the first meeting 5-0. But Redwood Valley came out like gangbusters in the rematch, utilizing their fast-paced offensive attack to score early and often.
Waseca's Charlie Huttemier got the scoring going with his 14th goal of the season just over a minute-and-a-half after puck drop. However, Redwood Valley's Chase Schablin would rattle off three of the Cardinals' next four goals over the span of about five minutes, giving them a commanding 4-1 lead.
The Bluejays did not give in despite the Cardinals' blitzkrieg eventually tying the game at four following goals by Huttemier, Kyle Ahlschlager, and Jarrett Ahlschlager. The even score would not last long as Schablin knocked in what would ultimately be the game sealing goal — and his fourth of the night — one minute later.
"I thought we worked hard the whole entire time. [The boys] never quit," Waseca coach Chris Storey said. "We made some mistakes when we played them last week and we had some phenomenal goal-tending...They're a good team. They put [39 shots] up on us today. It wasn't that we didn't work hard...We just couldn't put the puck in the net...Ultimately, we have a lot to work on."
Adjustments made by the Bluejays between the first and second periods gave Waseca a 19-14 shots-on-goal advantage in the second frame, but consistent execution in the face of Redwood Valley's revenge-driven attack remained elusive. But, according to Storey, these so-called "tweaks" will be key to the team's success moving forward.
"[W]e made some tweaks [mid-game] and we got a little bit better even though it doesn't show on the scoreboard," Storey said. "We've got about 10 games left before we hit the playoffs and we're going to keep trying to make little tweaks and get better every week."
Notes:
- Kyle Ahlschlager notched another goal and assist against the Cardinals, his 18th and 16th of the season, respectively. His 34 total points are tied with Hermantown's Zam Plante for the most in Class 1A. Ahlschlager is one goal behind Plante (19) and ranks fifth in the state in assists.
- Goalie Ben Diedrich's win against Redwood Valley last week made him the winningest goaltender in Waseca High School history.
- The Bluejays are back in action on Thursday, Feb. 11 when they face off against Minnesota River (7-1) at the Waseca Community Arena. The two teams will rematch on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Le Sueur Community Center. Puck drop for both games is slated for 7 p.m.