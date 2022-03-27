COACHES
Head coach: Dave Abel (sprints, jumps), 17th year (17 total at Waseca and overall, eight years assistant prior to head coaching).
Assistant coaches: Brad Wendland (throws), 16th year, Grant Popp (distance), 4th year, Dylan Smallidge (sprints, jumps), 3rd year, Robb Winterfeld (hurdles), 1st year.
ROSTER
Alayna Akers, 12
Maddy Bulfer, 12
Taylor Flatau, 12
Lillian Halla, 12
Samara Johnson, 12
Chloe Mansfield, 12
Cora McCabe, 12
Sophia Potter, 12
Maddie Thompson, 12
Sam Azure, 11
Ella Dufault, 11
Bella Hadley, 11
Kya Hoof, 11
Thyme Lang, 11
Ava Norland, 11
Camille Ring, 11
Kloe Wadd, 11
Sarah Haley, 10
Ella Krautkremer, 10
Haydn Lynch, 10
Evelyn O'Brien, 10
Norah Schimming, 10
Jasmine Blowers, 9
Alexis Brinkman, 9
Callie Dufault, 9
Karley Hamilton, 9
Sierra Krause, 9
Melanie Krueger Eineke, 9
Gabby Lopez, 9
Kennedy Lynch, 9
Lucia Mansfield, 9
Camila Marquez, 9
Katlyn McMurphy, 9
Neveah Sampson, 9
Kalea Sartori, 9
Ella Hackett, 8
Stella Omtvedt, 7
KEY ATHLETES
Very strong and deep senior class:
Alayna Akers - distance
Maddy Bulfer - sprints, jumps
Lilly Halla - distance
Samara Johnson - sprints, pole vault
Chloe Mansfield - distance, pole vault
Cora McCabe - distance, high jump
Sophia Potter - sprints, pole vault
Maddie Thompson - sprints, jumps
Others:
Sam Azure - sprints, throws, jumps
Ella Dufault - distance
Bella Hadley - throws
Thyme Lang - Hurdles, jumps
Camille Ring - hurdles, jumps
Kloe Wadd - throws
Sarah Haley - hurdles
Evelyn O’Brien - distance
Callie Dufault - distance
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
We have good numbers in our sophomores and freshmen and some “new to track” athletes that we will need to step up and fill some roles for us.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Conference Finish last year - third place, 15th place Section meet. We had four seniors graduate.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our season goals are pretty consistent year in and year out. We expect to compete for the conference championship, qualify for True Team state and move as many athletes on to state as we can.
We have 17 returning letter winners who should anchor this group. We have lots of experience in our strong group of sprinters, long jumpers, hurdlers, pole vaulters and throwers. We have 39 girls out for track, which is a great number. What we might lack in true superstars is made up in a great balance of athletes. We won’t be weak in many places. We feel pretty good about this team. We should be able to find some gems in the group to fill the needed areas on the team.
We need to find some depth in the mid-distance areas, improve in the triple jump and high jump. We will need some girls to step and create the depth we will need to really score well as a team.
We are going to be able to compete well in the sprints. We have great depth and are really strong in the long jump, pole vault, shot and disc. If we do what we are capable of doing we can score well as a team.
COMPETITION
Conference: the usual suspects - Fairmont and Marshall.
Section 1AA: Not really sure who will be at the top. Winona, Red Wing, Kasson-Mantorville and Byron would be my best guesses.
Track has been reclassified from two classes to three. We are in the new AA class and are competing in a new section as well. Lots of unknowns and uncertainties about how things will play out. We think we can compete well in this new setup. We are looking forward to seeing how we stack up against this new group of teams.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
39 - total athletes
17 - returning letter winners