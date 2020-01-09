The Bluejay boys hockey team made quick work of Redwood Valley on Monday night, routing them 8-2.
“We’re playing fast right now, within a system. Still have things to work on. Fan support has been huge, it feels like home ice advantage in our building,” coach Chris Storey said.
Redwood Valley scored quickly into the first period after Austin Gunderson hit a pass to Carter Iwan who was able to sneak in a goal early to give them a 1-0 lead. Waseca responded a mere thirty seconds later as Kyle Ahlschlager found Nolan Wentz who sent a pass to Jagger Johnson and he was able to slap in the equalizing goal to knot things up at one apiece.
Ahlschlager would find his own success soon after as Charlie Huttemier connected on a pass to him and he was able to cradle the puck and find the back of the net at the 7:23 mark to give Waseca a 2-1 lead. Waseca ended the first period up 3-1 after Max Neaves found Ben Priebe who was able to score as well to extend the Bluejays lead heading into the second period.
Ben Priebe stayed hot to start the second period and scored in under two minutes after catching an assist from Tylor Nordquist. Johnson matched Priebe and scored his second goal of the evening 90 seconds later after handling an assist from Ahlschlager which gave the Bluejays a commanding 5-1 lead.
Redwood Valley continued to fight and scored at the 9:21 mark on a powerplay after Iwan sent a pass to Chase Schablin who slapped in a goal for the teams second goal of the night. Waseca’s Riley Forshee scored the last goal of the third period after Nordquist dished out another assist which gave the Bluejays a 6-2 lead going into the final period.
The third period was all about securing hat tricks for Waseca as Johnson scored ten minutes in on an assist from Ben Priebe for his third goal of the night. Priebe was on the other end of things a few minutes later and captured his hat trick after he found the net off an assist from senior Jack Rolling. Priebe’s goal made the score 8-2 and put the exclamation on the Bluejays clinic.
Redwood goalie Camden Cilek and Bluejays Ben Diedrich each accumulated 23 saves on Monday evening. Waseca is riding a three game win streak following this victory and will look to ride this momentum into Thursday evening where they host Minnesota River at 7:30 p.m. The boys are currently sitting at a 7-4 record overall.