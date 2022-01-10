The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys basketball team won its third game in a row after hosting and defeating the United South Central Rebels 70-63 Friday night behind a load of scoring depth.
The Rebels managed to keep it close with JWP through both halves, but had a tough time stopping a Bulldog offense that enjoyed double-digit scoring from five players.
Sophomore guard Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with a near triple-double with team-highs 17 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, while also adding two steals, one block and two deflections.
Backing him up was fellow sophomore Cole Schlueter, who shot 70 percent from the floor (7-for-10) for 14 points, along with 12 rebounds for a double-double, two assists, two blocks, one steal and two deflections.
Senior guard Kaden Johnson added 11 points, one rebound and one deflection. Memphis James and Ryan Kronbach both recorded 10 points each with James also adding eight rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal and one deflection and Kronbach adding five rebounds.
The Bulldogs also saw six points, as assist and two steals from Austin Westphal and two points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal from Cody Quast.
Now sitting at 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in Gopher Conference play, the Bulldogs prepare to go on the road against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday before returning home Thursday to host Bethlehem Academy.