The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team are sending four wrestlers to the Class A state wrestling tournament and one to the first ever sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament following the individual section tournaments.
Sophomore Annabelle Petsinger (120-pound weight class), senior Nikolas Petsinger (132), senior Ralph Roesler (195), freshman Ben Hagen (220) and junior Makota Misgen (285) all punched their tickets to state.
Annabelle Petsinger was the first Panther to qualify after she notched back-to-back pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before losing in a 8-4 decision in the 120 title match against Stillwater Area’s Audrey Rogotzke.
With her pin over Mounds View’s Mac Donnohue in the semifinals, she outright claimed true second place and took the second and final state spot at 120.
Roesler was the only one of the five to claim a section title at their respective weight classes after claiming gold in the Section 2A 195 bracket.
After back-to-back bye rounds, Roesler recorded back-to-back pins over Collin Van Cleave (Maple River/USC) at 1:13 in the semifinals and over Cory Kitchel (Blue Earth Area) in the finals to earn the 195 title.
Nikolas Petsinger tallied a fall in 1:46 over Westfield’s Grant Magnuson, edged out Medford's Evan Schweisthal 7-5 in SV-1, but fell to Maple River/USC’s Boden Simon in a 7-1 decision for the 132 title. With the win over Schweisthal, Petsinger earned true second place.
Hagen notched pins over Westfield’s Sam Pirkl at 3:01 and Maple River/USC’s Thayne Decker at 5:38, but fell to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s Justin Slater in a 5-3 decision in the finals. The win over Decker earned Hagen true second.
Misgen pinned LCWM’s Dietrich Rosin in 58 seconds and pinned Westfield’s Brody Johnson at 3:09, but fell in a 14-0 major decision to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Keegan Kuball in the finals.
He faced off against third placed Mason Degrood of Medford for true second with the trip to state on the line and pinned Degrood at 4:17 to punch his ticket.
State action for the Panthers starts at 9 a.m. Friday with Nikolas Petsinger, Roesler, Hagen and Misgen participating in the boys tournament. Annabelle Petsinger is set to wrestling Saturday in the girls state tournament.