Tri-City United blew past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday in the second half for an 80-55 victory in New Richland.
The Titans expanded an eight-point halftime lead in the second half to coast to the win.
Sophie Stork led the Panthers (13-12) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Sidney Schultz added 15 points while Raquel Fischer added eight points and seven rebounds.
NRHEG will find out its seeding for the Section 2AA tournament Wednesday and will begin play Monday at the highest seed.