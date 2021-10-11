Friday night’s showdown between the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs and the Cleveland Clippers was a nail biter from start to finish. In a battle of defenses, the Clippers pulled out a narrow 8-6 victory over the Bulldogs after JWP failed a two-point conversion to tie the game.
Things got off to a rocky start for the Bulldogs, as Cleveland went on a seven-play, 35-yard drive resulting in a five-yard rushing touchdown by Fisher Knish. Carter Dylla punched the ball in for a successful two-point conversion try, giving the Clippers an early 8-0.
Following the first drive score, JWP’s defense shutdown Cleveland’s offense. The Clippers were forced to punt five times, one of which was blocked by the Bulldogs, as well as turning the ball over on downs three times and being held out of the endzone as the first half expired.
JWP’s offense started off slow, with the Bulldogs forced to punt on four consecutive drives, followed by turning the ball over on downs twice to close out the first half.
In its first drive of the third quarter, JWP moved the ball down the field and saw quarterback Karson Lindsay drop back and find Kelton Erler for a 20-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs lined up to go for a two-point conversion to tie the game, but Dylla stopped Lindsay in the backfield, leaving JWP to trail 8-6.
Offensive woes continued for both teams after the third quarter touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went on a seven-play, 42-yard drive that resulted in an interception and an eight-play, 53-yard drive, but couldn’t find the endzone before time expired.
Lindsay went 11-for-27 through the air for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while addings 15 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
Austin Westphal had 34 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Erler hauled in two passes for 45 yards and one touchdown, followed by Nolan Morsching with five receptions for 61 yards.
Ty Melchior and Jack Cahill led the team with eight total tackles each. Morsching has two passes defended, along with one pass defended by Melchior and Isaiah Berndt.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday night when they travel to face United South Central.