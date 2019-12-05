Tuesday night was the first loss of the season for the Waseca boys hockey team as they were routed at home by Faribault 8-2.
"It was an early season gut check loss. We need to improve in some areas defensively," coach Chris Storey said.
Faribault found the scoreboard first when Grady Goodwin hit a pass to Zach Slinger who slotted a shot to the back of the net. Waseca responded when senior forward Tylor Nordquist was able to score a few minutes later to knot the game up at one apiece. The Bluejays took the lead after Charlie Huttemier handled the puck and poked a goal past Spencer Ell.
That would be the last time Waseca would find the goal the rest of the night.
Zach Siegert scored goal to put the Falcons back on top and then Jordan Nawrocki scored after receiving a pass from Brody Pavel to put them up 3-2. Faribault rattled off three goals in the second period that helped assert their dominance in the game. Pavel scored a goal of his own to kick off the second period and then Keaton Ginter scored less than two minutes later to put the Falcons up 5-2. Leighton Weasler scored the last goal of the second period with 5:55 left that extended Faribault's lead to 6-2.
The Falcons kept their foot on the gas in the third period and Noah Murphy kicked things off with a goal after he took an assist from Weasler. Siegert put the exclamation point on the game and he slotted in one more goal with 2:58 remaining to build the Falcons lead to 8-2.
"We struggled a little bit in the defensive end of the ice the whole game. They had some good shooters that we should've slowed down a little more. We could have done a better job of back checking which would've taken a little pressure off of the defensemen," Jack Rolling said.
Waseca goalie Ben Diedrich was on alert all evening long as he accumulated 37 saves on the evening. Ell put together 23 saves in the Falcons thrashing victory over the Bluejays.