Waseca cleaned up on honors when the South Central District released all-district selections Wednesday and player of the year honors.
The Bluejays won the South Central Red Division District title with a 3-0 mark. Waseca finished 6-1 overall and No. 5 in the Minnesota Associated Press Class 3A rankings.
Marcus Hansen won the Defensive Lineman of the Year award for the Red Division and Marco Cruz won the Offensive Lineman of the Year award. Bluejays head coach Brad Wendland received the subdivision’s Coach of the Year award.
Hansen and Cruz were two of the six Waseca players chosen for the all-district team. Quarterback Ryan Dufault, wide receiver Kyreese Willingham, wide receiver/defensive back Shaun Hulscher and running back/linebacker Tyler Klinger joined them on the all-district team.
Running back/linebacker Jack Nelson and wide receiver/defensive back Dravyn Spies earned honorable mention recognition.
Hansen led the team with 29 tackles from his defensive line position. He had seven quarterback hurries and forced one fumble.
Klinger finished second on the team with 27 tackles. He also recorded 1 ½ sacks, a fumble recovery and forced two fumbles.
Spies led the team with three interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown, and had 13 tackles. Nelson finished with 14 tackles for Waseca.
Dufault ran for a team-high 776 yards with 16 touchdowns while completing 28 of 50 passes for 329 yards and six touchdowns.
Willingham had 18 receptions for 205 yards and six touchdowns.