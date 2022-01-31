Madeline Bulfer.JPG

Waseca senior guard Madeline Bulfer (5) pulls up for a mid-range jumpshot against St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Waseca girls basketball team (7-11) is looking to snap a three-game losing skid after facing a 50-28 loss Friday night to the St. Peter Saints and a 48-43 loss Saturday night to the Triton Cobras.

With the loss to Big South Conference East foe St. Peter, the Bluejays dropped to 2-6 in conference play and sit in fifth place in BSE standings.

A slow start doomed them as the 17-3 overall and 7-0 conference Saints team picked things up and ran away with it.

Waseca attempted to bounce back in a non-conference matchup against a now 8-10 Triton team and kept things closer, but ultimately the Cobras came out on top in the five-point game.

The Bluejays close out their six game home stretch in a non-conference game against Belle Plaine before going on the road Thursday against another BSE foe in New Ulm.

