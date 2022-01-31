Bluejays drop back-to-back games against St. Peter, Triton By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waseca senior guard Madeline Bulfer (5) pulls up for a mid-range jumpshot against St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Waseca girls basketball team (7-11) is looking to snap a three-game losing skid after facing a 50-28 loss Friday night to the St. Peter Saints and a 48-43 loss Saturday night to the Triton Cobras.With the loss to Big South Conference East foe St. Peter, the Bluejays dropped to 2-6 in conference play and sit in fifth place in BSE standings.A slow start doomed them as the 17-3 overall and 7-0 conference Saints team picked things up and ran away with it.Waseca attempted to bounce back in a non-conference matchup against a now 8-10 Triton team and kept things closer, but ultimately the Cobras came out on top in the five-point game.The Bluejays close out their six game home stretch in a non-conference game against Belle Plaine before going on the road Thursday against another BSE foe in New Ulm. Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Waseca Girls Waseca Bluejays Bluejay Sport Conference Game Triton Basketball Team Cobra Team Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Waseca Junior/Senior High names Snow Week court Who's Frosty? Week 2 clue Molly Byron wins Young Professional Distinguished Service award Tim Dennis named 2022 Boss of the Year Kristine Conway Harmeyer Upcoming Events Feb 1 Waseca County Board Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Medicare Training Sessions Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Club Picasso Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Waseca City Council Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Blooming Grove Township Board Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Submit an Event