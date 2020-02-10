Waseca narrowly lost its meet Thursday against Windom Area/Mountain Lake 123.375 to 122.725 in Windom.
The Bluejays won floor exercise with a team score of 31.525 but competed without Emily Farley and Jordan Hofmeister.
Windom won the balance beam by just .025 points and the uneven parallel bars by .175.
Sarah Kummerfeldt won floor exercise with an 8.425 while Ellie Hoehn took third with an 8. Taylor Flatau took fourth with a 7.9 Flatau finished second in all-around with a 30.675 for Waseca.
Maddy Reyes captured second place on the balance beam with an 8.05 while Flatau finished third with a 7.425. Kara Doyle took fifth with a 7.2.
Brooklyn Flatau finished four in the vault with an 8.35.