On Sept. 3, the Waseca Bluejays were gearing up to make a big defensive stand in hopes of securing a win to close out their season opener against a visiting St. Peter Saints team.
However, near tragedy would strike late in the fourth quarter, as Waseca’s long-time head coach Brad Wendland collapsed on the field with 31 seconds remaining, putting the 21-13 contest on the backburner while medical personnel attended to him.
Wendland became responsive just a few minutes after receiving chest compressions and an AED shock from athletic trainers from both teams and a parent from the crowd before being taken to an emergency room in Mankato.
Now, a week later, coach Wendland is in stable condition and recovering at home. The major health scare turned out to be cardiac arrest; doctors are working to find what the cause of the issue was.
“I think I’m a very unusual case,” Wendland said. “Ever since I came to, like mentally, I’ve felt fine, I’ve felt really good. I’m very aware of everything that’s going on and able to process everything like I normally would.”
Support
After the Bluejays’ Friday night win and in the following days, Wendland and his family received a large amount of support from the Waseca community, including the two teams coming together at midfield for a joint prayer for Wendland following the postgame handshake.
Wendland posted a photo to social media thanking everyone for the support on behalf of him and his family after he returned home from the hospital.
But the overwhelming amount of support didn’t just stop in the Waseca area. Teams, coaches, players and others from all across the state of Minnesota joined together to wish coach Wendland a speedy recovery.
“We’re getting support from not only Waseca and our area, but we’re getting support from other football programs,” said Waseca Athletic Director Joe Hedervare. “Rivals have reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, is there anything we can do? Let us know.’ Schools across the state are reaching out to us and reaching out to coach Wendland.”
Hedervare also mentioned that the school and Coach Wendland have also received support from major state teams, like the University of Minnesota’s football program and the Minnesota Vikings.
“I think that’s just a testament to not only how great our community is, but it’s also a testament to how great of a state we live in and how much people really know about Waseca and how we feel about coach Wendland,” Hedervare said. “It’s also a testament to the type of man coach Wendland really is.”
New coach
But because Wendland is still recovering from last Friday and still looking after his health, the Waseca Bluejays are going into a heated matchup with the Marshall Tigers without their head coach physically beside them.
The school and the team are taking things on a week-by-week basis until Wendland, his doctors and the school feel that Wendland is in good enough health to be cleared to return to normal football duties.
In the meantime, Wendland is still able to do behind the scenes work to make sure the team stays successful, completing tasks, like watching film, that still lets him recover and doesn’t require him returning full time.
One of the people stepping up to help fill Wendland’s role during his absence is one of his right-hand men in defensive coordinator Eric Teders, who has been taking the helm of the Bluejays in their preparations for Marshall.
Things have felt a little different for the team throughout the week, especially the first couple of days without coach Wendland there on the field.
“We kind of had a talk and it's like, ‘We’re all in this together; let's focus our energy on Marshall and go from there,’' Teders said. “Wednesday, we had a great practice, and Thursday, we had a great practice. Things are running as smooth as possible at practice and kind of getting into a groove now that it's our fourth day without [coach Wendland], and it’s been better.”
The team has faced a good amount of adversity between finishing out the final seconds of their season opener and navigating their way through a weird transitional period without their head coach while preparing for one of their biggest rivals in Marshall. On top of that, players are also still getting situated back in school.
But despite all this, the Bluejays are making the adjustments and have shown mental toughness through stressful times.
But while the team makes its preparations, Wendland will still be working behind the scenes to help Waseca prevail through difficult times. Even if he has every right to be worried about just himself right now, he can't stop being a coach.
“It was just a really awful experience that we’re trying to move on from and make the best of,” Wendland said. “I’m here, and it must be for a reason, so I’m going to try to make the best of it.”