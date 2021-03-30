Waseca Bluejay Mason Gehloff finished off his high school wrestling career with a bang.
The senior placed fourth overall in the 120-pound weight class during the Class AA individual state wrestling meet held at St. Michael-Albertville High School over the weekend, capping off one of the most successful individual seasons in Waseca High School wrestling history. He finished his final season with an overall record of 33-3 after going 1-2 during the meet.
Gehloff — who was sent off to the state tournament with a personal processional, including being followed throughout the corridors of the school by the pep band as they blared the school fight song — began the day by defeating Mitchell Koss of Annandale by 24-9 technical fall prior to succumbing to eventual state champion Christian Noble of Big Lake by 9-6 decision in the semifinal round. A loss to New London-Spicer's Ty Bisek by 10-8 decision in the third place match sealed the fourth place finish for Gehloff. In all, Gehloff defeated the fifth place finisher while losing to two of the top three wrestlers in the state in his weight class.
Waseca has produced only three individual state wrestling champions in school history according to archived tournament documents provided by the Minnesota State High School League. Gehloff, who had both Noble and Bisek on the ropes for the majority of their matches, came within a few points of becoming the fourth.