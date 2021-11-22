The Gopher Conference released its All-Conference teams and awards for boys and girls cross country with runners from the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton cross country teams earning a variety of honors.
The WEM/JWP boys and girls teams won their respective conference championship as a team. The boys finished in first with a team score of 30 points, beating out second place Blooming Prairie by 49 points.
The girls teams from WEM/JWP and NRHEG tied for first with 50 points each, but WEM/JWP held the tiebreaker over the Panthers and were awarded the conference championship.
WEM/JWP Grizzlies
The Grizzlies had a combined 12 total runners honored between the boys and girls teams.
Sophomore Landon Dimler (17 minutes, 50 seconds), senior Michael Adams (18:30) and eighth grader Caleb Quast (18:58) were all named first team all-conference for the boys.
Sophomores Jasper Morris (19:17) and Memphis James (19:28) were both named second team all-conference and Josh Bengtson (19:59) was named as an honorable mention. Zach Groh was named as the boys All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
On the girls side, juniors Ashlin Keyes (22:46) and Madison Kunst (22:51), along with eighth grader Kwynn Krause (23:08) were all named first team all-conference.
Junior Faith Olsen (26:17) was named as an honorable mention and Elizabeth White was the girls All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
NRHEG Panthers
The Panthers had four boys and four girls honored by the conference.
Eighth grader Quinn VanMaldeghem (21:53) and senior Torri Vaale (22:14) both were named first team all-Conference.
Eighth grader Holly Bartness (24:34) and sophomore Annabelle Petsinger (24:41) were named second team all-conference. Petsinger was also named as the girls All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
For the boys team, Eighth grader Devon Nelton (19:17) was the boys top runner and finished second team all-conference.
Eighth grader Jacob Karl (19:38) and junior Connor Nelson (20:15) were named honorable mentions and Samuel Christensen was named as the boys All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.