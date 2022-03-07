While the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers may fallen just short of seeing one of their own hoist up a Class A state title, Ralph Roesler and Makota Misgen finished as the runner ups in their respective brackets, while Annabelle Petsinger was apart of history with her third-place finish.
In just her sophomore year, Petsinger took part in an historic, first-ever Minnesota State High School League sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, where she wrestled at 120 pounds.
She fell in a 7-4 decision in the opening round against Ortonville’s Brooklyn Conrad and was placed in the third place match up against Mora’s Nora Houglum. Petsinger recorded a fall at 3:35 to claim bronze.
“Annabelle made history not only for NRHEG, but for Minnesota, by wrestling in the first ever MSHSL state girls wrestling championships,” said NRHEG coach Shawn Larson. “Annabelle made us all proud earning a fall in the third-place match after losing an incredibly hard fought semifinal.”
Roesler closed out his high school career with a trip to the Class A 195 finals, which included an 11-6 decision in the first round, followed by a 3-1 decision decided in overtime, which set up his semifinal match where he’d record a fall at 1:03 and advance to the finals.
In the finals, Roesler matched up against defending state champ Thomas Dineen of Benson. He fell just short of capturing gold in his senior season with Dineen finding a pin at 1:30 and placing Roesler in second place.
“Ralph Roesler competed like he has all year, with confidence and composure,” Larson said. “Ralph made his way into the finals on three well wrestled matches, including a win in overtime, and a fall in the semifinals. Ralph took a risk in the finals to try to counter a takedown attempt, and unfortunately was stopped in his attempt and pinned by the defending and now two-time state champion.”
Misgen also fell just shy of a state championship after grinding out win-after-win from the very start.
After a 1-0 decision in the first round, Misgen notched a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals and a 5-1 decision in the semifinals to book his ticket to the finals against Jeremy Mugg of Royalton/Upsala.
The Class A 285 finals match required some overtime to decide who would hoist the title up and it ended with Misgen coming close, but narrowly missing out on a tiebreaker escape that resulted in a second-place finish.
“Makota Misgen wrestled bravely for us, winning three hard-fought close gritty matches,” Larson said. “Makota gutted out situations that left no room for error. In the finals Makota was millimeters away from an escape in the tiebreaker overtime, that would have won him a state championship.”
Senior Nikolas Petsinger and freshman Ben Hagen both qualified for state, but did not end up placing.
Nikolas Petsinger notched two falls, but fell once in the quarterfinals at 132 pounds, then again in the consolation bracket. Hagen lost in both of his matches.
“Nikolas Petsinger had four really good matches, winning two by fall,” Larson said. “His two losses were by two points, and one of them was in overtime. Nikolas has nothing to hang his head about, he left it all out on the mat. Ben Hagen wrestled with intensity and heart as a freshman wrestling at 220. Ben never gave up and battled all the way through.”