It was a gritty game on Tuesday evening between St. Peter and Waseca but the Bluejays were able to come out on top 2-0 after a back-and-forth game.
St. Peter came into the game leading the Big South conference with a record of 4-0-1 but after a win the Bluejays were able to gain a bit of ground on them.
"I was proud of the effort we gave tonight and the quality of our play. Our passing was crisp. The first half was our best 40 minutes of the year. We played a great game against a strong opponent — especially impressive on short rest following a half-fought game against Worthington the night before," coach Terry Nafe said.
Waseca did a good job of controlling possession for the first 15 minutes and Jacob Hulscher scored his six goal of the year which leads the team. Hulscher was able to score off of a throw in from Jay Lewer with 24:42 remaining in the first half.
On the teams second goal of the night Brandon Lopez found forward Stephen Quintero about 35 yards from the Saints goal. Stephen dribbled the ball and took a cut inside where he slotted a pass to junior Sang Lang who hit it on the first time and found the back of the net to put Waseca up 2-0. Lang scored with 10:15 remaining in the first half and the Buejays did a great job defensively as they did not allow St. Peter a single shot on goal in the first half.
Waseca pushes their record to 4-3 following this game and are now 3-2 in the Big South conference. The boys will play at home on Saturday against Marshall at 12:15 p.m. where they will look to continue their winning streak.