Waseca's Charlie Huttemier remained undefeated by winning his match against Isaac Blumhoefer of New Ulm last Friday in straight sets (6-1, 6-1). (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Baseball

JWP 15, Nicollet 13

The bats were alive Friday afternoon in Nicollet as the Bulldogs and Raiders combined for 28 runs in what ultimately became a JWP win.

Jonny Daschner earned the win for the Bulldogs, picking up five strikeouts. Jack Morsching led the JWP offense, going 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI.

Softball

Blue Earth Area at Waseca 12, Blue Earth Area 2, F/5

The Bluejays cruised to their first victory of the season last Friday afternoon, dispatching conference rival Blue Earth Area in five innings.

isabel denouden.jpg

Waseca's Isabel DenOuden throws out a Blue Earth Area runner during the team's 12-2 win over the Buccaneers last Friday. She went 2-for-3 at the plate. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
waseca softball.jpg

The Waseca Bluejays manufactured a season-high 12 runs during their convincing win over the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers last Friday afternoon. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
brooke hayes.jpg

Waseca shortstop Brooke Hayes throws out a Blue Earth Area runner during the team's 12-2 win over the Buccaneers last Friday. She finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

Haylee Sommers led Waseca offensively, going 2-for-3 with two doubles. Brooke Hayes — who hit a triple — Isabel DenOuden, Jadyn Olsem and Sadie Staloch also contributed two hits apiece and combined for three RBI. Mariah Jo Daniels, Alexis Barber and Jordan Hofmeister grabbed hits as well, including a double by Hofmeister.

Nicollet 13, JWP 1

Tennis

New Ulm 6, Waseca 1

Charlie Huttemier defeated Isaac Blumhoefer in straight sets (6-1, 6-1) to remain undefeated on the season as the Bluejays fell to the Eagles last Friday.

ben diedrich.jpg

Waseca's Ben Diedrich returns a volley during his loss against Joey Gag of New Ulm last Friday. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
luke osweiler.jpg

Waseca's Luke Osweiler returns a serve during he and Hunter Supalla's doubles match against Cody Gilman and Tate Trullinger of New Ulm last Friday. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

Track and field

Mankato East meet

The Waseca boys and girls track and field teams participated in a unique event hosted by Mankato East last Friday.

Each event was completed in a relay format and the girls and boys teams finished in third and fourth place overall, respectively.

evelyn o'brien and callie dufault.jpg

Waseca's Evelyn O'Brien (right) and Callie Dufault run in the 800-meter race during the meet hosted by Mankato East last Friday. (Submitted photo) 
sydney ludwig.jpg

Waseca's Sydney Ludwig finished in second place with a height of 8-feet-6-inches during the meet hosted by Mankato East last Friday. (Submitted photo)
waseca track and field.jpg

Multiple Waseca Bluejays compete in the 100-meter dash during the team's home meet last week. From left to right: Madeline Bulfer, Sydney Ludwig, Gabby Rodriguez, Samara Johnson. (Submitted photo)

For the girls, Sydney Ludwig, Sophie Potter, Chloe Mansfield and Nora Schimming took home first place in the pole vault relay.

For the boys, Connor Buchele, Kyle Ahlschlager, Matt Seberson and Kaeden Johnson won the long jump relay, while Marcus Hansen, Eddie Herman, Mateo Mathias and Ian Medin won the shot put relay. Hansen, Herman, Ethan Stenzel and Medin also won the discus relay.

USC meet

The NRHEG boys (101) and girls (95) track teams each participated in a meet alongside Blue Earth Area, Maple River and United South Central held at United South Central High School last Friday. Both teams finished fourth overall during their respective portions of the meet.

For the girls, Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump),Tori Vaale (1,600-meter), Quinn VanMaldehegm (3,200-meter) and the 4x800 relay team (Journey Utpadel, Nydegger, Vaale, VanMaldehegm) earned first place finishes.

Jaxon Beck (high jump) and the 4x800 relay team (Devon Nelton, Jacob Karl, Eric Arvis, Conner Nelson) came in second for the boys.

