Back pain is an all too common malady, not only among the American populace but around the world as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the condition causes more disability worldwide than any other impairment and a 2005 study conducted by researchers from the University of Washington found that an estimated 25% of American adults reported back pain in the three months leading up to its completion.
Unfortunately, low back pain isn't limited only to adults.
Adolescents, particularly those involved in sports, also frequently suffer from low back pain with varying degrees of severity. The root cause of low back pain is often multi-factorial and dependent on things such as past occurrence, family history, genetics and muscle strength imbalances, which makes treating the condition effectively a sometimes difficult task for physical therapists, chiropractors and athletic trainers.
However, a recent study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Science, an free-to-access academic publication based out of Japan, suggests that one such culprit for low back pain among youth baseball athletes is one that is both familiar and easily addressable: Tight hamstrings. More specifically, tight hamstrings on the leg that is opposite of the athlete's throwing arm. For left-handed throwers, the right hamstring may just be the trouble maker.
The study, which was conducted by researchers from Fukushima Medical University, studied 296 baseball players aged 15-16-years-old with at least four years of baseball playing experience from 43 high schools near Fukushima, Japan. The researchers measured the athlete's flexibility in key muscle areas such as the hamstring, thigh and hip and issued them a questionnaire that sought to answer questions such as what position they play, how many hours per week they practice as well as if they had experienced low back pain in the past. One year later, the researchers followed up with the athletes and provided them with another questionnaire to determine the extent to which they had experienced back pain over that time period.
The researchers found that 147 of the 296 athletes experienced low back pain during the one-year period following the initial examination. Previous experience of low back pain and tightness of the hamstring in the leg opposite the athlete's throwing arm were found to be the factors most closely associated with back pain occurrence.
The exact reasons behind why tight hamstrings may play a role in the development of low back pain is a discussion beyond the scope of this article, but, in a nutshell, tight muscles are believed to disperse forces throughout the body differently than their more flexible counterparts. Over time, this can lead to tissues, in this case, those in the back, becoming injured.
Luckily, hamstring tightness is an easily addressable issue. Completing simple hamstring stretches, holding each stretch for at least 20 seconds, a couple of times per day can lead to more pliable muscles and, in theory, less back pain. If interested in specific exercise examples, please consult with your trusted healthcare professional.
In addition to serving as Regional Sports Editor for the Owatonna People's Press and Waseca County News, Lucas Seehafer is a board certified physical therapist and clinical orthopedic specialist.